LATAM Airlines union says to strike on Tuesday, mediation failed

SANTIAGO, April 7 (Reuters) - The Cabin Crew Union of LAN Express, a subsidiary of the Chile-based LATAM Airlines group, said workers would strike on Tuesday after mediation with the government failed to produce a new labor contract.

The union, which includes about 1,000 airline workers, said in a statement on Saturday that the strike would affect all local flights and international connections in Chile of LATAM Airlines, the largest airline in the region.

LATAM Airlines was not immediately available to comment.

“During the mandatory mediation, some secondary agreements were reached, however there were no proposals that could be approved in the two most relevant areas,” the union said.

The union said that two points of contention were the duration of rotations and salaries of new employees.

The company said on Wednesday that it had canceled or rescheduled flights in Chile between April 10 and 13 because of the strike threat.

LATAM was born in 2012 through a merger between Chile’s LAN and Brazil’s TAM. The group, headquartered in Santiago, has operating units in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta Writing by Caroline Stauffer)