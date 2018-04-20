LATAM Airlines union to vote on new contract offer amid strike

SANTIAGO, April 20 (Reuters) - A union of flight attendants for LATAM Airlines subsidiary LAN Express said it would vote on Friday on a new contract offer from the Chile-based carrier, amid a 10-day strike that has affected more than 270,000 passengers.

The 1,000-member Cabin Crew Union of LAN Express said the new offer from the airline included more rest time during work rotations, one of the union’s key demands.

But the deal from LATAM would also extend benefits to non-unionized workers, a sticking point that led the union to vote down another contract offer earlier this week.

Results are expected by 6:30 p.m. local time (2130 GMT), the union said.

LATAM said earlier this week it had canceled a total of 1,575 flights through April 25 amid continuing negotiations with the union.

The weeklong strike has primarily affected flights within Chile, the company said, though it has also affected regional connections throughout South America.

Long-distance flights outside the region have not been affected, LATAM said.

LATAM was created in 2012 through a merger of Chile’s LAN and Brazil’s TAM. The company, headquartered in Santiago, has operating units in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, writing by Dave Sherwood; editing by Jonathan Oatis)