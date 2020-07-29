Company News
July 29, 2020 / 6:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Insurer Lancashire swings to loss, raises COVID-19 loss estimates

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London insurer Lancashire posted a loss for the first half of the year and boosted its loss estimate due to the COVID-19 pandemic to $42 million from $35 million.

The property and casualty insurer, which also writes policies for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, posted pretax loss of $14.7 million for the six months ended June 30 compared with a profit of $68.7 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below