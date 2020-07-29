Insurer Lancashire swings to loss, raises COVID-19 loss estimates

July 29 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London insurer Lancashire posted a loss for the first half of the year and boosted its loss estimate due to the COVID-19 pandemic to $42 million from $35 million.

The property and casualty insurer, which also writes policies for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, posted pretax loss of $14.7 million for the six months ended June 30 compared with a profit of $68.7 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)