Insurer Lancashire swings to profit in 2018, expects higher rates ahead

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd swung to profit in 2018, partly helped by a rise in gross written premiums, and said it expects to see higher rates across many of its businesses.

The Lloyd’s of London insurer, which writes policies for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, reported profit before tax of $33.6 million for the year ended Dec.31, compared with a loss of $72.9 million a year earlier.