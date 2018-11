Nov 1 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss on lower catastrophe claims than last year when it bore the brunt of many hurricanes and the Mexican earthquakes.

Pretax loss narrowed to $25.3 million for the three months ended Sept. 30 from $136.4 million in the year-earlier period, the company said. It also announced a special dividend of $0.20 per share. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)