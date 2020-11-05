Lloyd's insurer Lancashire sees $65-$75 mln catastrophe losses

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Insurer Lancashire on Thursday estimated catastrophe losses to be in the range of $65 million to $75 million for the third quarter, but kept its expectation for coronavirus-linked losses unchanged.

The company, part of the oldest insurance market in the world, said pricing increased significantly, with rates and terms of coverage expected to improve throughout 2021 in most of its core business lines. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)