Oct 8 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd on Monday forecast catastrophe losses of $25 million to $45 million from recent hurricanes and typhoons, resulting in a negative return-on-equity in the third quarter.

The company, a provider of insurance cover for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, also estimated ultimate net losses of about $30 million in its marine portfolio. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)