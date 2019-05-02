Lancashire reports higher first-quarter written premiums

May 2 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported higher first-quarter gross written premiums on Wednesday, as the property and casualty insurer paid out lower claims.

Lancashire, which insures everything from ships and aircraft to damages from terrorism and war, said gross written premiums rose 0.6 percent to $217.2 million in the quarter ended March 31.

“The claims environment was relatively benign, with no new major net losses in the quarter,” the company said. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)