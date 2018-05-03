FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018

UK insurer Lancashire Q1 profit jumps nearly 48 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported on Thursday a near 48 percent jump in first-quarter pretax profit, as claims paid out were lower than the premiums brought in.

The company, which writes policies for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, said pretax profit rose to $42.4 million in the quarter ended March 31, from $28.7 million a year earlier.

The insurer’s gross written premiums rose about 9.8 percent to $215.8 million in the quarter from a year earlier, while its combined ratio improved to 65.2 percent from 85.6 percent. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
