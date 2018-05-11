FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 11, 2018 / 7:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Land-based salmon firm Atlantic Sapphire AS to be listed on Merkur Market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 11 (Reuters) -

* Oslo Børs has received an application for admission to trading on Merkur Market from Atlantic Sapphire AS

* The Listing Committee has decided to admit the company to trading and this is expected to take place on 15 May 2018

* Atlantic Sapphire AS is a company with the purpose of farming Atlantic Salmon in land-based recirculation systems in the United States

* Its concept “Bluehouse Miami” is planned to start production in 2020

* Atlantic Sapphire salmon will never have contact with sea lice or be exposed to wild fish diseases, the firm said on its web site

Source text: here (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.