Land-based salmon firm Atlantic Sapphire AS to be listed on Merkur Market

OSLO, May 11 (Reuters) -
* Oslo Børs has received an application for admission to trading on Merkur Market from Atlantic Sapphire AS
* The Listing Committee has decided to admit the company to trading and this is expected to take place on 15 May 2018
* Atlantic Sapphire AS is a company with the purpose of farming Atlantic Salmon in land-based recirculation systems in the United States
* Its concept “Bluehouse Miami” is planned to start production in 2020
* Atlantic Sapphire salmon will never have contact with sea lice or be exposed to wild fish diseases, the firm said on its web site
Source text: here (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)