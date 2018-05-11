Land-based salmon firm Atlantic Sapphire AS to be listed on Merkur Market

OSLO, May 11 (Reuters) -

* Oslo Børs has received an application for admission to trading on Merkur Market from Atlantic Sapphire AS

* The Listing Committee has decided to admit the company to trading and this is expected to take place on 15 May 2018

* Atlantic Sapphire AS is a company with the purpose of farming Atlantic Salmon in land-based recirculation systems in the United States

* Its concept “Bluehouse Miami” is planned to start production in 2020

* Atlantic Sapphire salmon will never have contact with sea lice or be exposed to wild fish diseases, the firm said on its web site

Source text: here (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)