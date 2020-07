July 3 (Reuters) - Land Securities said on Friday like-for-like sales at its shopping centres was at 80% of the level achieved last year in the two weeks since non-essential retail reopened in England.

The property developer said 60% of the net rent due on June 24 was paid to it within five working days, compared to 94% last year, and it intends to reinstate dividend payments following half-year results in November. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)