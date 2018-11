Nov 13 (Reuters) - Land Securities, one of Britain’s largest listed property developers, said its net asset value per share was lower in the first-half, hit by challenges in the retail sector.

Net asset value, calculated under the European Public Real Estate Association’s guidelines, was down 1.4 percent to 1,384 pence per share in the half year ended Sept. 30. (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)