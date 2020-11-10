Losses soar at UK's Land Securities as pandemic hits rental market

Nov 10 (Reuters) - British property developer Land Securities Group Plc on Tuesday posted a bigger first-half pretax loss as rent payments were hit by a raft of store closures and fall in consumer demand due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The company said its loss before tax in the six months ended Sept. 30 widened to 835 million pounds ($1.10 billion) from a loss of 147 million pounds a year earlier.