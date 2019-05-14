Financials
May 14, 2019 / 6:28 AM / in an hour

Retail closures hit Land Securities' portfolio, loss widens

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - British property developer Land Securities Group on Tuesday reported a wider loss for the year due to a steep decline in the value of its retail assets, as pressure on retailers led to higher vacancies.

The company, which manages the Bluewater shopping centre in southeast England, reported a loss before tax of 123 million pounds ($159.30 million) for the year ended March 31, compared to a loss of 43 million pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.7721 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below