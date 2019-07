July 11 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group said on Thursday its chief executive officer, Robert Noel, has informed the property developer of his intention to retire.

The company, which manages the Bluewater shopping centre in southeast England, said Noel will continue in his role until his successor is appointed and the board has commenced a formal search process. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)