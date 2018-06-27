Landa Digital Printing raises $300 mln from Altana, SKion

JERUSALEM, June 27 (Reuters) - Israel’s Landa Digital Printing said on Wednesday it raised $300 million in equity financing led by private investment firm SKion GmbH and German specialty chemicals group Altana, already a shareholder.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for expansion of the company’s infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities, as well as for ongoing research and development and market development, Landa said.

The investment is in addition to the more than $400 million previously invested by Benny Landa — founder and chairman of the company — and Altana in Landa Digital Printing.

Benny Landa continues to be the company’s majority shareholder with 54 percent. Altana and SKion together now own 46 percent, with Altana holding 33.3 percent. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)