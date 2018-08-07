FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 6:57 AM / in an hour

Philippines' Duterte to call off Landing's $1.5 bln casino project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will cancel Landing International Development Ltd’s $1.5 billion integrated casino project in the capital, his spokesman said minutes after the Hong Kong-listed firm broke ground on Tuesday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the lease contract that Landing signed with a state-owned foundation in March has significantly put the government at a disadvantage because the rental payment was “unconscionable”. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

