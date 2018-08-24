HK-listed casino firm Landing's shares dive after saying chairman not contactable

HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Landing International Development slumped as much as 33 percent early on Friday after the casino company said it had been unable to contact its chairman since August 23.

Hong Kong-listed Landing’s $1.5 billion integrated casino project in the Philippines was thrown into uncertainty earlier in August after President Rodrigo Duterte abruptly halted it, saying it was unfavourable to the government.

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Thursday the company said the business operations and financial positions of the group were normal. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)