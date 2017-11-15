FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buyout company Landscape Acquisition Holdings raises $500 million via IPO
November 15, 2017 / 7:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Buyout company Landscape Acquisition Holdings raises $500 million via IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Buyout company Landscape Acquisition Holdings Limited has raised $500 million via an initial public offering, the firm said on Wednesday.

The British Virgin Islands company said it plans to use the funds to acquire a target company or business likely with a real estate component, with all or a substantial part of its activities in North America or Europe.

Conditional dealing in the company’s shares is expected to start on the London Stock Exchange at 0800 GMT on Friday, under the ticker symbol LAHL. The offering includes $484 million in ordinary shares at $10 each, and a further $16 million in founder preferred shares.

Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Lawrence White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
