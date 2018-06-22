MOVES-Hedge fund Lansdowne Partners chairman leaves after 17 years

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The chairman and senior partner of Lansdowne Partners, Stuart Roden, is leaving the $21 billion hedge fund after 17 years, the fund said on Friday.

Roden is leaving one of Britain’s oldest and largest hedge funds “to pursue other interests”, he said in a statement from Lansdowne. He will step down as chairman on Dec. 31, Lansdowne said.

Peter Davies, head of the fund’s developed markets strategy, will remain as senior partner and chief operating officer Suzi Nutton will become CEO, Lansdowne added.

Lansdowne’s flagship Developed Markets Fund has $9.2 billion in assets under management and is up 3 percent this year. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)