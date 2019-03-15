Judge awards max damages of $6 mln in transport co trademark spat

A federal judge in Brooklyn has ordered three Staten Island transport logistics companies to pay $6 million for infringing on the trademark of their Florida rival Landstar System, some 16 times more than a magistrate judge had recommended.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto disagreed with Magistrate Judge Vera Scanlon’s opinion that damages of just $375,000 were appropriate partly because Landstar’s name was not a “high-value, widely distributed” trademark.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2O4dEkq