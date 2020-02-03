Lanxess seeks to raise antiviral disinfectant output as coronavirus boosts demand

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Lanxess said on Monday it was trying to eke out higher production volumes of an antiviral disinfectant called Rely+On Virkon from its sites as China’s coronavirus epidemic is boosting demand.

“We are seeing increased demand for Rely+On Virkon in China and other countries around the globe,” the company said in a statement on Monday, without providing financial details.

“We are therefore currently working intensively to optimally align our production and logistics capacities to deliver additional product quantity to this region as quickly as possible,” it added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Michelle Martin)