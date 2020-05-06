Lanxess cuts 2020 outlook after Q1 profit beat

May 6 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Lanxess cut its full-year profit guidance on Wednesday, but said the coronavirus outbreak has hardly restricted its deliveries so far, with its largest facilities remaining operational.

Lanxess said it expected the impact of the pandemic to intensify in the second and third quarters and forecast its 2020 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to come in between 0.8 billion euros and 0.9 billion euros ($866.96 million - $975.33 million), compared to March forecast of 0.9 billion euros to 1.0 billion euros.

The company reported first-quarter EBITDA before exceptional items of 245 million euros, slightly above a company-provided consensus of 240 million euros. (Reporting by Milla Nissi and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)