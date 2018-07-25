Shares in major shareholders of SK E&C fall after Laos dam collapse

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Shares in major shareholders of South Korea’s SK Engineering & Construction fell on Wednesday after a collapse of a dam it was building in Laos.

SK E&C’s No.1 shareholder, SK Holdings Co Ltd, fell 6.2 percent and second-biggest shareholder SK Discovery Co Ltd slid as much as 10 percent.

Hundreds of people in southern Laos are missing and many are feared dead a day after the hydropower dam broke, killing several and sweeping away homes in flash flooding.