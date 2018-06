June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel owner LaSalle Hotel Properties on Monday sided with Blackstone Group LP’s all-cash offer to buy the company, as it looks to thwart Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s takeover bid.

Pebblebrook raised its cash-and-stock offer to $37.80 per share last week, topping Blackstone Group’s more than $3.7 billion proposal.

LaSalle also said Pebblebrook’s latest offer did not constitute a superior offer. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)