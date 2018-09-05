LaSalle says to go with Pebblebrook offer

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The board of LaSalle Hotel Properties said on Wednesday the unsolicited offer from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust constituted a “superior proposal” to that from Blackstone Group LP.

The company also said it had sent a notice to Blackstone Group LP to terminate its previous merger agreement.

Pebblebrook has offered 0.92 of its common shares per LaSalle share, with the option to receive $37.80 per share in cash up to a maximum of 30 percent in aggregate of the consideration. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)