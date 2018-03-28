FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Pebblebrook offers to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for over $3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel owner Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on Tuesday offered to buy peer LaSalle Hotel Properties Inc in an all-stock deal, valuing the company at more than $3 billion.

Pebblebrook has offered 0.8655 of its common shares for each of LaSalle’s share, implying an offer price of $29.95 per share.

The offer represents a premium of 17.4 percent to LaSalle’s trailing 10-day volume weighted average price as of Tuesday, Pebblebrook said.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
