April 16 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust said on Monday it had raised its offer by 5.8 percent to buy U.S. hotel owner LaSalle Hotel Properties after its previous offer was rejected last month.

Pebblebrook is now offering 0.8944 of its common shares for each LaSalle share, implying an offer price of $31.75 per share, compared with an earlier offer of $29.95.