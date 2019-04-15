Lasalle Logiport Reit-6 MTH results

Lasalle Logiport Reit 3466.T FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended 2 28, 2019 ended 8 31, 2018 to 8 31, 2019 to 2 29, 2020 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.79 5.66 6.09 6.33 (+2.3 pct ) (+7.8 pct ) (+5.2 pct ) (+3.9 pct ) Net 2.78 2.70 2.97 3.16 (+3.2 pct ) (+6.0 pct ) (+6.9 pct ) (+6.3 pct ) Div 2,530 yen 2,452 yen 2,704 yen 2,873 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3466.T