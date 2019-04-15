Lasalle Logiport Reit-6 MTH results

Financials
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                  ended 2 28, 2019    ended 8 31, 2018       to 8 31, 2019       to 2 29, 2020
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    5.79                5.66                6.09                6.33
                       (+2.3 pct )         (+7.8 pct )         (+5.2 pct )         (+3.9 pct )
  Net                         2.78                2.70                2.97                3.16
                       (+3.2 pct )         (+6.0 pct )         (+6.9 pct )         (+6.3 pct )
  Div                    2,530 yen           2,452 yen           2,704 yen           2,873 yen
