Oct 13 (Reuters) - There are 45 people still in Las Vegas hospitals, some of them with critical injuries sustained in the mass shooting on Oct. 1, Las Vegas police said on Friday.

Police said a total of 546 people were injured when Stephen Paddock opened fire from a hotel room on a music festival, killing 58 people, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Susan Thomas)