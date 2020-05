SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Investment bank Moelis & Co is in talks with a group owning around $3 billion in bonds issued by Latam Airlines Group SA to represent them in the company’s bankruptcy, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The bondholders have not yet signed a mandate and are in initial talks with the bank, the source added, asking for anonymity because the talks are private. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Gareth Jones)