Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chile’s LATAM Airlines Group posted a loss of $63 million in the second quarter, a significant reduction compared to a loss of $206 million in the same period last year.

LATAM and its regional rivals have been affected this year by weak currencies in Latin America, which increase the cost for fuel, and by a recession in Argentina, one of the biggest air travel markets served by the carrier. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun in Sao Paulo; Editing by Sandra Maler)