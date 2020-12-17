Unemployment in Latin America to hit highest level in more than a decade - ILO

FILE PHOTO: An abandoned warehouse is seen in the port area in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Unemployment in Latin America and the Caribbean will hit its highest level in more than a decade this year, 10.6%, and rise further in 2021 as the coranvirus pandemic weighs on the regional economy, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Thursday.

The ILO said in a report that Latin America and the Caribbean would end this year with an estimated 30.1 million people unemployed. The regional unemployment rate would climb further next year to 11.2%, the U.N. body said.