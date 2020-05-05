Brazil, Mexico set for double-digit GDP contractions this year - Capital Economics

BRASILIA, May 5 (Reuters) - The economies of Brazil and Mexico are set to contract by at least 10 percentage points this year, economists at Capital Economics said on Tuesday, in what are among the most gloomy forecasts yet for Latin America’s two most powerful economies.

In a research note titled “Brazil and Mexico set for double-digit contractions”, they cited the increasingly devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and social isolation measures to combat it, but did not give specific forecasts. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)