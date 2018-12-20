Latin America 2019 growth prediction takes dip: ECLAC

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The economy of Latin America and the Caribbean will grow 1.7 percent in 2019, a dip from the previous estimate of 1.8 percent, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said in its final economic report of the year on Thursday.

Next year’s growth will be driven mostly by an economic rebound in Brazil, said ECLAC, the United Nations’ regional arm. The region’s economy would grow by 1.2 percent this year, also trimmed from the 1.3 percent predicted in October.

ECLAC said developed countries and emerging markets in the region will experience less dynamic growth in the coming years against the backdrop of international market volatility and trade war tensions between the United States and China.

The gross domestic product (GDP) of Brazil, the main economy of the bloc, will increase by 2.0 percent in 2019, beating the 1.3 percent growth predicted for this year.

Mexico’s GDP is expected to increase 2.1 percent next year, while Argentina’s economy will contract 1.8 percent, less than the 2.6 percent drop expected in 2018.

Venezuela’s GDP would register a 10 percent contraction in 2019 and 15 percent contraction this year. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Bill Trott)