SAO PAULO, March 25 (Reuters) - IG4 Capital has secured $ 231.5 million in commitments for the final close of its Private Equity Fund II, focused on special opportunities in Latin America, raising the total managed by IG4 to $500 million.

IG4 has also raised additional co-investment commitments for the IG4 Capital Infrastructure Investments, which will target infrastructure and logistics assets in the Andean Region in South America. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)