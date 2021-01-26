Firms bulk up health care and life sciences practices as lateral market shows signs of thaw

Fresh partner hires this week by Sidley Austin, King & Spalding and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe don’t just signal demand for health care and life sciences practices. They could also be signs of a reinvigorated lateral market, according to emerging data on law firm hires.

Last year Decipher Competitive Intelligence, which tracks law firm hires, recorded 402 moves by health care attorneys and 447 moves by life sciences attorneys. That represents a decline of 24% and 21%, respectively, compared to the average lateral activity in those areas over the prior three years.

