Lateral partner movement over the first three quarters is projected to drop this year in nearly every major U.S. market compared to last year, according to data compiled by a competitive intelligence firm.

San Francisco is the only major U.S. market that is projected to see more lateral partners during the first three quarters of 2020, data collected and analyzed by Decipher shows.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2YTYEfE