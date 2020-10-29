Bonuses are back as Latham becomes largest firm to join fall flurry

Latham & Watkins, the second highest-grossing U.S. law firm, is opting in to this year’s unusual fall bonus round for Big Law associates.

In a memo to associates on Thursday, Latham chair and managing partner Richard Trobman announced bonus payouts that follow a formula set earlier by Davis Polk & Wardwell - first-year associates can earn up to $7,500, with bonuses reaching $40,000 for associates in their seventh year or higher.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37SHEeX