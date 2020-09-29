Mayer Brown partner takes copyright practice to Latham in New York

Latham & Watkins has recruited copyright lawyer Allison Stillman to join its New York office as a partner in its connectivity, privacy and information practice, the firm said Tuesday.

Stillman has represented technology companies such as Spotify and Google, and other clients including United Airlines Inc, in a range of copyright actions, according to Latham. She joins from Mayer Brown.

