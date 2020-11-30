Latham lures Goodwin duo who worked on Slack direct listing

Latham & Watkins on Monday announced it has picked up two Goodwin Procter partners who helped propel communications platform Slack Technologies Inc onto the New York Stock Exchange through a direct listing last year.

Rick Kline, co-chairman of Goodwin’s capital markets practice, and fellow partner Sarah Axtell advised Slack when it became the second high-profile technology company to list its shares directly onto the NYSE. Kline and Axtell have joined Latham’s San Francisco office as partners in its corporate department.

