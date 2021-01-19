Latham nabs Clifford Chance duo with Latin America M&A practice

Latham & Watkins said Tuesday it has picked up a pair of Clifford Chance partners who advise clients on energy and infrastructure transactions in Latin America, signaling its commitment “to invest in and extend the firm’s reach in the region.”

Gianluca Bacchiocchi and Guido Liniado joined the firm’s New York office as partners in its corporate department and energy & infrastructure industry group. They will also be members of Latham’s Latin America and capital markets practices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sPQWR4