Latham, Skadden steer $35 bln chip maker tie-up for AMD, Xilinx

Santa Clara-based chip maker Advanced Micro Devices Inc has tapped Latham & Watkins to advise on its $35 billion all-stock acquisition of Xilinx Inc, which turned to Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

The all-stock transaction, announced Tuesday, is the second multibillion-dollar deal to shake up the semiconductor industry in as many weeks. Last week, five law firms, including Skadden, landed roles on South Korean semiconductor company SK Hynix Inc’s $9 billion acquisition of Intel Corp’s NAND memory chip business. Shanghai-based Fangda Partners advised SK Hynix along with Skadden, while Munger, Tolles & Olson; Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; Linklaters; and South Korean firm Bae, Kim & Lee represented Intel.

