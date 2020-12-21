Latham beefs up corporate practices with new partners in London, Boston and New York

Latham & Watkins has added three new partners to its corporate department, including Paul Dolman, who headed the private equity and financial sponsors group and co-led the corporate department at London-based Travers Smith, and a pair of partners from U.S. rivals Cooley and Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Dolman joins Latham as a partner in London, while Boston-based private equity and M&A partner Matthew Goulding is taking his practice to the firm from Weil and capital markets partner Alison Haggerty is joining from Cooley in New York, the firm said this week.

