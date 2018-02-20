Latvian central bank chief Rimsevics says he is target of smear campaign

RIGA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Latvia’s central bank chief, who was held in custody over the weekend on suspicion that he solicited a bribe, said on Tuesday he was the victim of a smear campaign.

“I have not demanded or received any bribes,” Governor Ilmars Rimsevics said at a news conference.

“I have become the target of some Latvian commercial banks to destroy Latvia’s reputation.”

Neither the police nor the anti-corruption authority have given details of the alleged request by Rimsevics - an ECB rate-setter - for a bribe.