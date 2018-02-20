Latvian PM's office says c.bank governor suspended pending bribery probe

RIGA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ilmars Rimsevics has been suspended from acting as Latvia’s central bank governor as the anti-corruption agency investigates allegations Rimsevics solicited a bribe, the prime minister’s office said on Tuesday.

Andrejs Vaivars, spokesman for Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis, said Ilmars Rimsevics had been prohibited from working as the governor of Bank of Latvia while the investigation is ongoing.

Rimsevics denied the allegations at a news conference earlier in the day and said he would not resign from his post.