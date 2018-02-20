FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 20, 2018 / 2:28 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Latvian PM's office says c.bank governor suspended pending bribery probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ilmars Rimsevics has been suspended from acting as Latvia’s central bank governor as the anti-corruption agency investigates allegations Rimsevics solicited a bribe, the prime minister’s office said on Tuesday.

Andrejs Vaivars, spokesman for Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis, said Ilmars Rimsevics had been prohibited from working as the governor of Bank of Latvia while the investigation is ongoing.

Rimsevics denied the allegations at a news conference earlier in the day and said he would not resign from his post.

Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.