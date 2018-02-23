FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 3:10 PM / in a day

Latvia cenbank says loaned 297 mln euros this week to lender ABLV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Latvian central bank said on Friday it had loaned 297.2 million euros ($365.62 million) in emergency assistance this week to troubled lender ABLV.

U.S. authorities have accused ABLV of engaging in large-scale money laundering for Russian clients, which the bank denies. Fearing U.S. sanctions, depositors have withdrawn around 600 million euros from the bank, forcing the European Central Bank to halt all payments to prevent a collapse of the lender. ($1 = 0.8129 euros) (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Editing by Gareth Jones)

