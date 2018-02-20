FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 20, 2018 / 5:28 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Latvian Defence Ministry says c.banker allegations may be disinformation campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Latvia’s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that allegations against the central bank governor could be part of a disinformation campaign aimed at damaging trust in the government and influencing elections due in October.

“Regarding the previous day’s events in banking sector and the detention of Ilmars Rimsevics, head of the central bank of Latvia, there is a high probability that (a) massive information operation from outside is (being) conducted,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement published in English.

It said the campaign was “identical in structure and execution to information operations which were observed in France, Germany and the USA before elections”. (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.