Money laundering affair damaging for Latvia's reputation -Dombrovskis

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Allegations of corruption against Latvia’s central bank governor and of money laundering against the country’s third biggest bank are damaging the country’s reputation, a senior EU Commission official said on Tuesday.

Valdis Dombrovskis, a former Latvian prime minister who is now a Vice President of the European Union’s executive arm, told a news conference national authorities should deal with the situation quickly.

“We are monitoring the situation closely. Of course we see that there is damage for reputation, first and foremost for Latvia and we expect that the national enforcement authorities will address the issue swiftly,” he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop)