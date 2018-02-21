Latvia must improve efforts to tackle corruption - president

RIGA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis said on Wednesday his country must improve its efforts to tackle money-laundering and other forms of corruption, following a series of allegations that have rocked the small Baltic state’s financial sector.

“Several separate events in the last few days show that in the short- and medium-term we have to continue implementing improvements in the banking and financial sector, to continue the fight against corruption and money laundering...,” he told reporters at the presidential palace in a short statement.

Reporters were not allowed to ask questions after the statement.