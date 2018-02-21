FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 4:21 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Latvia must improve efforts to tackle corruption - president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis said on Wednesday his country must improve its efforts to tackle money-laundering and other forms of corruption, following a series of allegations that have rocked the small Baltic state’s financial sector.

“Several separate events in the last few days show that in the short- and medium-term we have to continue implementing improvements in the banking and financial sector, to continue the fight against corruption and money laundering...,” he told reporters at the presidential palace in a short statement.

Reporters were not allowed to ask questions after the statement.

Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Writing by Gareth Jones

